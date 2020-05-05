“I Should Have Married For Love”: LisaRaye Wed Ex-Husband Michael Misick Because Of “The Potential” Of Falling For Him

If a man you liked but didn’t necessarily love yet popped the question, would you say yes?

LisaRaye did it. The actress admitted that she agreed to marry ex-husband, former Turks and Caicos Prime Minister Michael Misick, because she believed they would fall in love eventually. Looking back, she regrets going into a marriage with him without being in love.

She brought it up while appearing again on Claudia Jordan’s Fox Soul show, Out Loud, alongside Vivica A. Fox and Syleena Johnson. Claudia challenged all of the women to either admit a fault or share a shortcoming they feel they have, and LisaRaye was somewhat eager to share first.

“For me, hands down, I should have married for love,” she said. When asked if she was admitting that she didn’t, Lisa replied, “Oh I did not. No, I did not.”

She followed up by saying it wasn’t about the lifestyle he could and did bring, but them reaching certain goals together sooner than later.

“It was the potential of falling in love, but I should have been in that before the marriage,” she said. “The dream he sold me was, ‘I want to date you in our marriage.’ I had never heard of that before and I was thinking, that’s kind of clever! And we’re going towards that way anyway, so okay. We can accomplish what we’re trying to accomplish sooner in a partnership. In a partnership. A partnership is what I thought I was getting into.”

However, she quickly realized she didn’t know who she was dealing with. Michael had professional struggles, including being accused of corruption. Personally, she claimed that her former friend, Duane Martin, helped Michael meet other women, including famous women who were mutual friends.

“Then I got in there and sh-t changed and switched and it was like, ‘Who are you?’ I’m sure he asked who am I as well,” she said. “But if you have that love, that foundation, then you can weather a storm that you wouldn’t necessarily weather…I would have stayed a little longer if my heart was involved. It wasn’t there.”

LisaRaye and Michael met in 2005 at the Trumpet Awards before marrying in 2006. They called it quits in 2008 and finalized their divorce in 2009. She had to testify against him that same year about claims that he abused public funds while prime minister. She was previously married to Tony Martin from 1992 to 1994, and shares a daughter named Kai Morae from a previous relationship.