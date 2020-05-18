What’s Considered “Fun Shade?” And 9 Other Questions We Have After Watching Part Two Of The RHOA Season 12 Reunion

Part two of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 12 reunion aired last night. And as usual, we have more questions than answers. From what qualifies as “fun shade” to what caused NeNe’s early departure, here are ten questions we’d like answered:

Why does Cynthia have such a high tolerance for BS?

Over the course of season twelve, we’ve watched Kenya do the shadiest things to Cynthia from attempting to spoil her engagement to attempting to expose her limited knowledge about the wine industry. Still, Cynthia continues to cape for Kenya in any and all situations. It’s as though she’s a gluten for punishment, floating from one notoriously toxic friendship to the next.