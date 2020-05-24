NeNe Leakes Allegedly Had Plans Of Suing Bravo And Had Kandi Burruss Served By Her Lawyer

Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss got together for Burruss’ “Speak On It” YouTube series since the last episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion to reflect about the drama-filled reunion and season 12. During their convo, the co-stars were revealing some behind the scenes happenings that no one knew about.

The two revealed a lot about their co-star NeNe Leakes who they both have a rocky past with. Burruss, who just celebrated her 44th birthday, said Leakes had her served with legal documents regarding a video of Leakes on her social media.

“Right after we taped the reunion that day, the very next day, she had her attorney send me a letter and basically said that I was using her likeness without her permission and they demanded that I take the video down that I had posted of her saying on her YouTube clip. I took the video down at first, I just took her part off the video where it says how to get your own spinoff, I used to have her at the beginning talking and hating on me why I got my own spinoff and all these different shows I’ve been getting…Her lawyer sent me a letter wanting me to take it down because they didn’t want y’all to see it but apparently Bravo wanted y’all to see it anyway and put it in the TV show.”

Moore then revealed that Leakes’ legal lashings didn’t stop there and that she also had plans of suing Bravo, the home of the Real Housewives franchise.

“You know the whole thing with her getting Lisa Bloom getting her ready to sue people, it was Bravo. She was suing Bravo and Truly. She was allegedly going to sue Bravo and Truly because she was talking about how she was having all these great meetings but then nothing happens after that. She was trying to allege that they were stopping her from getting other work.”

Moore then threw some more jabs at her arch-nemesis, saying she isn’t getting other deals because she doesn’t have much to offer.

“Nobody is stopping you from getting other work, you’re not talented,” Moore said. “You don’t need to be on anyone else’s TV screen doing anything other than looking like a complete buffoon. If you could act, if you could dance, sing, if you were pretty, maybe you would get another opportunity or another show.”

Take a look at “Speak On It” below.