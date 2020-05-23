Two Members Of 112 Won’t Be Participating In The Jagged Edge vs. 112 Verzuz Battle

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have confirmed that we will have special #Verzuz for Memorial Day. Two of our most beloved R&B groups 112 and Jagged Edge will go round for round and play their greatest hits and give us the first R&B group edition of the Instagram battle. Unfortunately, all the members of 112 won’t be present for the anticipated IG event. Daron Jones and Quinnes “Q” Parker revealed that they will not be participating.

Parker and Jones posted the same message on their social media pages to confirm they won’t be at Verzuz.

“Thank you for the outpouring love and support. It is incredible and we appreciate how much of your heart and soul you have poured into our careers. We are simply blown away by the passion you have for our music. But unfortunately we will not be participating in the upcoming Verzuz with Jagged Edge due to an ongoing legal issue that is not settled.”

Last year, Slim of 112 sued Jones and Parker for trademark infringement, deceptive trade practices and false advertising, which is the legal battle they are referring to. Slim reportedly owns the name 112 and sued them for uses the group’s name to book appearances, performances and make music.

“It breaks my heart to have to engage in a lengthy, costly legal battle against the former members of the group,” Slim told Bossip in May of last year. “However, countless promoters and agencies have notified us that Q and Daron, and their handlers, keep advertising the ‘112’ Name, despite knowing we own the mark and have humbly asked them to stop using it.”

Jones and Parker also denied claims that they ever left the group in their IG posts.

“This is a fabricated lie and it is not our narrative. In due time, you will receive the true narrative.”

The 112 vs. Jagged Edge Verzuz battle will take place Monday, May 25th at 8 p.m on Instagram Live.