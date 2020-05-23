Issa Rae Is Using The Quarantine To Focus On Skin Care: ‘I’m Trying To Keep My Skin Stress Free’

One thing Issa Rae has been focusing on while in quarantine in her skin care routine. The Insecure creator and star has taken this influx of down time to give her skin some extra attention. Her not having to make appearances and wear makeup frequently has been a plus.

“I’m trying to stay makeup-free as much as I can,”Rae told Page Six. “I just take care of my skin. This is the first time that I’m consistently using sunscreen when I go outside. I am cleaning, exfoliating and masking a lot, so I’m just trying to keep my skin stress-free.”

The Los Angeles native pointed out that since she has been staying in the house she has noticed a difference in her natural hair as well.

“My hair feels more healthy,” she added. “I just feel like I can experiment with different products I have always wanted to use. I can look ugly in my house, ’cause no one see me — it’s great! But I do need a mani and pedi.”

Rae, 35, is a self-proclaimed product junkie, so her natural tresses have always been a priority.

“I’m a product junkie and I try different things, but for the most part it’s been learning to appreciate it, take care of it,” she told Popsugar. “I love experimenting with styles and to be able to show different styles on the show and have people be like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know I could do anything else, and to see you do it, now feel like I can’ is great. It’s so affirming.”

When she does wear makeup, she looks at it as something that “accentuates” her look.

“It’s like, oh, I’m about to go into a pitch today — let me make sure that my face indicates how great I think my idea is. I love a colored lip. I love eyeliner.”