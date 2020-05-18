Pauly D Popped Out With A Quarantine Beard And Got Black Women Willing To Risk It All

When Pauly D posted a three-second clip on Twitter with the caption “Just in the house if ya need me,” he knew what he was doing. The Jersey Shore alum popped out during quarantine with a full beard, tan skin, and more muscles than we remember from his MTV days, and Black women quickly let it be known they been knew the reality star was fine and, yes, they absolutely do need him.

Pauly D, now 39, was the first member of the Jersey Shore cast to get his own spin-off show, The Pauly D Project. Since then, he’s been apart of the the cast of Famously Single on the E! network; WEtv’s Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars 11 with Aubrey O’Day; and most recently Double Shot at Love on MTV. From the sounds of things, the “100% Italian” Rhode Island native who welcomed daughter, Amabella Sophia, in 2013 is single. And based on these responses to his Twitter video, there are plenty of Black women who would like to mingle. Check out the hilarious reactions to his COVID-19 beard and bronze skin on the next few pages.