Easy Meatless Recipes To Make During The Meat Shortage

The close-quarters nature of meat packaging plants and slaughterhouses has caused a number of infections in these facilities nationwide and, as a result, many have shut down. That’s leading to a major issue in many links in the supply chain. Both individuals and restaurants—large and small—are seeing an increase in meat prices. Ranches are struggling with a backlog of livestock, since there just aren’t as many facilities processing meat. For some, like vegetarians and vegans, this is no concern. And, really, we probably eat too much meat as it is. You could get most of the nutrients you need by eating a mostly vegetarian diet. Nonetheless, the change is shocking to many.

If you aren’t sure how you’ll deal with the rising price of meat right now, here’s an idea: eat less meat! Maybe you’ve been trying to for years, wanting to take baby steps to eating less meat, but didn’t have the time to learn how to make tasty vegetarian meals. Well now, as we’re all stuck at home, you have the time. It’s a good opportunity to explore some meatless ingredients and recipes that you may choose to continue to eat, even when meat prices return to normal.

Making things simple is a blessing right now, so you may not be looking to create your own meatless chicken nuggets from scratch. But it can be easier than that. Here are some basic and delicious meatless meals to make during the meat shortage—or any time.

Soy-braised tofu stir fry

Boil up some brown or white rice and sautee your favorite veggies with firm tofu in soy sauce. Bell peppers, carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, and peas are all great vegetable options for this dish. You can add sweet and sour sauce or fish sauce if you like, as well as chopped green onions and sesame seeds for a flavorful, fiber- and protein-heavy dish.