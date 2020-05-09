Trina And Trick Daddy Will Go Hit For Hit On ‘Verzuz’

Two of Miami’s gems, Trina and Trick Daddy, have decided to go toe-to-toe on Instagram for the a highly-anticipated #Verzuz battle. It was announced today (May 9) on Miami’s 99Jamz radio station that the “Nann” duo will have a match-up on Wednesday, May 13th on 99Jamz’s Instagram page.

Trina and Trick’s relationship goes back over 20 years ago and they are still going strong. Besides having their own morning show, they are also co-stars on VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop: Miami and have teased the idea of doing an album together titled TNT.

“I would say it’s simply more organic and natural,” Trina told Billboard in 2017 about her and Trick’s chemistry. “People just love us for what we do and how we started from the beginning. And we don’t want to change that. We’re just going to do what we do naturally and that’s how we’re going to represent and hold it down. I mean, just from our new music, our sound, how we deliver and put it together, the whole process, the marketing plan and the strategic way we’re trying to release the project, is our way of getting people excited about it and make the real fans come back.”

News of their #Verzuz battle comes after Trina responded to Khia calling her out to have a battle, something she said isn’t interested in doing.

“Everybody knows me, I’m a queen. This is called royalty over here,” Trina said on “The Trick N’ Trina Morning Show. “I’m not stepping off my throne to address no bum, no chicks that are beneath me, and nobody that’s not worked as hard as I’ve worked for anything. So when you girls or whatever you want to be are calling my name talking ’bout you want to battle, make sure you have 10 hits…Make sure you have enough records. Make sure you’re on my level if you think you can go toe-to-toe with me because you cannot. Let’s make that very clear. I will not address you scumbags. You are beneath me and you always will be. Please make sure you understand that.”