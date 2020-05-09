Tyra Banks Agrees That She Was ‘Insensitive’ Towards Danielle Evans On Resurfaced ‘ANTM’ Clip

Tyra Banks received a load of backlash after an old clip of America’s Next Top Model resurfaced where she and her panel of modeling experts were criticizing then contestant Danielle Evans about the gap in her teeth and how they felt it would affect her modeling career. After being called out on social media, Banks addressed her past comments via Twitter. Instead of being defensive, the supermodel agreed that she was quite harsh.

“Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you,” Banks tweeted. “Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs.”

In the 2006 clip that has now gone viral, model Danielle Evans is standing in front of the panel of judges which included Jay Alexander, Miss Jay, Twiggy, Janice Dickinson and Banks, they were confronting her about refusing to have her gap closed after she was sent to a dentist appointment to do so.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_0uChQnZ8v/

“Do you really think you can have a CoverGirl contract with a gap in your mouth?” Banks said to Woods.

While Evans was optimistic and didn’t see her gap as a barrier to her burgeoning modeling career, Banks begged to differ.

“This is all people see …” she said pointing to her two front teeth as if their was a gap there. “It’s not marketable.”

As she reflected about that time, Evans said she was more angered than discouraged during that moment.

“What I was tight about is them trying to play me and making good for TV,” she said on Instagram. “However, the me now, and reading the comments and understanding the weight that it created in other girls who saw that — this is why this post is being made, because I want to address all of those young girls … So I’mma take this time to build up and to speak to all of my young queens that saw that episode that were truly affected by Tyra’s words … You’re beautiful.”