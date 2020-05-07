Kelly Rowland Shares How Role-Play In The Bedroom Keeps The Fire Going In Her Marriage: “We Spice Things Up A Bit”

Kelly Rowland and her husband/manager, Tim Weatherspoon, are celebrating six years of marriage on May 9. With her busy career and the couple running after 5-year-old son Titan all the time, how do they keep the fire going? Well, if you heard her new single “Coffee,” you already know Kelly has her ways.

In the new issue of PEOPLE, the 39-year-old singer wasn’t shy about sharing that she and Tim have a spicy romantic life. She has no problem dressing up to ensure their sex life remains “fun,” and will stay that way.

“As far as sex is concerned, I’m like, ‘Well, if I have to play dress up and do role-play, honey, if I need to be Alicia tonight and give you a surprise in the middle of the night or something then it needs to happen. We spice things up a bit and keep it fun,” she said. “When we met each other, we had fun. Two years from now, we’ll have fun. I think if you hold that close to you, it can always show itself in your relationship.”

On top of a colorful sex life, Kelly said that doing couples therapy weekly and working on their communication keeps the marriage as a whole functioning well. It also helps that both parties are committed to doing any and everything they can to make things work, therefore bucking divorce rumors.

“Before I was married, I was like, ‘Well, if it doesn’t work, you just get a divorce,” she said. “[But now,] that’s not an option for me. That’s not an option for me because I know I have a good man. I know I have someone that loves me unconditionally and we’re gonna sort this thing out, we’re gonna figure it out. Above anything, we’ve got faith and we’ve got each other. Marriage means a lot to me. It’s something that I hold very sacred.”

Can’t get enough of these two? Hit the flip to check out photos of the couple looking quite in love over their four years of marriage.