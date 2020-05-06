15 Benefits Of A Zoom Wedding

I just saw my first Zoom Wedding commercial. This pandemic will not slow the wedding industry down! In fact, in Las Vegas—one of the wedding capitals of the world—while the city is slowly reopening, the wedding bureau, and all of the little chapels with their pink Cadillacs and Elvis impersonators, were some of the first things to open. Love cannot be stopped. When a couple decides that they want to unite their lives forever, it’s an undeniable urge.

Of course, weddings as we know them, may not take place again for a long time. Think of what goes into a regular wedding. Potentially a hundred individuals may have to travel from various parts of the world to get there. So instantly, that’s airports and airplanes, and people aren’t quite comfortable going into those with a virus at large. Then, they need to stay in hotels. They need to stay in rooms that conceivably thousands of people have slept in before. And hopefully they’ve been cleaned properly, but the risks associated with it if they weren’t are higher than ever. Then there is the wedding itself. Dozens of people sitting within inches of each other for the ceremony. Then again for the reception, clinking glasses and dancing. What about holding that shared microphone to give toasts? Weddings are breeding grounds for a virus, if there is a virus to go around.

So now, the Zoom wedding is at large. And, honestly, there are a lot of benefits to it.

No agreeing on a destination

Couples can argue for weeks about where to have the wedding. If they’re from different parts of the country or the world, each can want to have it near their family. Or, one may want to have it in one destination spot, while the other has their eye on a different place. Choosing the destination is a huge deal that can just be skipped with a Zoom wedding.