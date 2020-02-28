Don’t Go Into Debt, Sis: 5 Simple Ways To Shave Thousands Off Of Wedding Costs

The Knot’s 2019 Real Weddings Study found that the average wedding cost is $33,900. And while it’s no big deal for the folks who just happen to have an extra $30,000 dollars lying around, that’s a pretty hefty price tag for the average couple to spend on a one-day event. Thankfully, there are ways to reduce costs significantly without compromising the quality of your special day. When planning my wedding, I had a clear vision for what I wanted, but I was hell-bent on not spending money that I didn’t have to get it. Here are five money-saving tips that I learned along the way.

Book during the offseason

Wedding season is considered late spring to early fall. The peak months are from June to September. These are the times when wedding costs are the highest. If you’re looking to have a picturesque fairytale wedding experience without the enormous price tag, consider booking your wedding out of season. You can begin to see a dip in costs for dates as early as October but if you wait until the deeper winter months, such as January to March, you will get the most bang for your buck. According to The Knot, only 5 percent of weddings are held during the winter. Since the demand is down, you will likely get better price quotes on everything from venue expenses to photography.

Set your date for any day other than Saturday

Saturdays are prime time for weddings. Studies suggest that 7 out of 10 ceremonies take place on Saturday. Unfortunately for couples, the more popular the day, the more expensive the venue and vendor rates. However, by booking on Sunday or really any day other than Saturday, you will see a significant dip in costs, which can save you thousands in the long run.

Seek out local talent for the cake

On average, wedding cakes can run you anywhere from 400 to 500 dollars. However, if you’re looking to save a few coins and support a local entrepreneur, consider seeking out a local and independent baker. They will often charge less than larger bakeries. Facebook Marketplace is a great resource for finding local bakers.

Be strategic with the floral arrangements

According to Wedding Wire, the average cost for wedding flowers is approximately $1,500. After spending thousands on the venue, photographer, dress and other costs, many brides are left clutching their pearls and their purses when they learn how much flowers cost. However, there are ways to cut these costs by at least half. First, realize that you only need a few statement centerpieces. For example, if you have 10 tables, 3 strategically placed statement centerpieces can do the trick. For the other tables, consider ordering your flowers in bulk from a department store such as Costco. Seriously, Costco has the most beautiful roses.

Buy a floor sample dress or buy a used gown

The average wedding dress will cost you about $1,000 or so, but you can cut the price in half by either buying your dress used or purchasing a floor sample from a bridal shop. Of course, if you choose either of these options, you’ll want to make sure that you thoroughly inspect the dress for damage before purchase.