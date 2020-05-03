OWN Series ‘Greenleaf’ Will End After Season Five

Unfortunately, there’s some bad news for Greenleaf fans. Season five will be the last season for the OWN series. After its June premiere, the show will bid its farewell TV Line.

Even with season four averaging 1.1 million viewers and being the no. 1 scripted series on basic cable among black viewers, the show was still cancelled. Ratings for season four had reportedly dropped 15 percent compared to the third season’s ratings.

For its fifth season, the Greenleaf family is trying to save their Memphis-based megachurch from being snatched from them by Bob Whitmore and Harmony and Hope Ministries. As they try to come together for the sake of their church, secrets from the past and present threaten to tear the family apart during a time when they need each other the most. As they try to save the church, Bishop is trying save his marriage to Lady Mae after infidelity put a dent in their union. The cast includes Kim Hawthorne, Lamman Rucker and Deborah Joy Winans, Oprah Winfrey, Lynn Whitfield, Merle Dandridge, Keith David, Desiree Ross, Lovie Simone, Tye White and Gregory Alan Williams.

During its run, the critically acclaimed series has snagged 10 NAACP Image Award nominations and won Outstanding Drama Series in 2020. Greenleaf premiered back in 2016 and was OWN’s first scripted series.

“The church is such a powerful institution in the African-American community and, I thought, a bedrock for storytelling and for sinning and for learning how to forgive and to overcome your flaws and faults and all that,” executive producer Oprah Winfrey told PEOPLE back in 2016. “So it’s just a beautiful platform.”

If you want to catch up on the past four seasons, they are all available on Netflix. Take a look at the trailer for season five below.