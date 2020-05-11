Petty Chronic Arguments That Point To Deeper Relationship Issues

By Jazmine Denise
Maybe this relationship just isn't meant to be

All couples will find themselves engaged with petty arguments at some point, especially when living together. However, when you find yourself having the same petty argument over and over, there’s a good chance that your issues are much deeper than what meets the eye. While you may think you’re just arguing about some small matter, in reality, it’s just the manifestation of a more serious underlying issue. Here are ten petty and chronic arguments that couples have that are almost always about something else.

Leaving the toilet seat up

It can be irritating to live with a man who has a habit of leaving the toilet seat up, but to get into heated arguments behind such a small offense suggests that there are deeper issues at play in addition to a lack of respect for shared living spaces.

