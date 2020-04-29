Kiyomi Leslie Defends Her Open Relationship With LHHATL Star: “Women Get In ‘Closed’ Relationships And Think That’s Keeping Him From Cheating”

When Kiyomi Leslie, the ex-girlfriend of rapper Bow Wow and a former Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta star, joined Love and Hip Hop Atlanta for this new season, she gave the impression that she wanted to revamp her image. She was weary of being known as the rapper’s ex, and definitely over being known for the domestic violence incident they were both involved in last February that made headlines. However, since making her debut, she’s found herself in yet another not-so-healthy relationship, and this time, fighting over a man. This man to be exact:

His name is Shooter, aka, Rodricous Gates.

If you watched Monday night’s “Black Diamond” episode, then you know that at both the beginning and end of the show, Kiyomi ended up in near physical altercations over her — I guess — boyfriend. The two are in an open relationship that they can’t seem to agree is open (they both weren’t happy to hear that the other actually was entertaining others at some point). He, however, didn’t realize, or didn’t care, that he’d given the impression to cast member and on-again, off-again flame Cheyenne that they were in an actual relationship. They had been dealing with one another for two years, but he felt like she was just someone he could have sexual relations with, but not have a relationship with. Per the usual with men, he didn’t feel the need to relay that message to Cheyenne.

Understandably upset after seeing Shooter walk into an event with Kiyomi, who was super confident that she is the main and therefore most important woman in his life because she makes ketchup spaghetti for him and has met his kids, the women almost came to blows at an event.

They would almost come to blows again when Kiyomi followed Shooter to meet up with Cheyenne for what was supposed to be a private conversation to clear things up. It was a mess. And really, Kiyomi was super aggressive about the whole thing for no reason.

Yikes.

But if you ask Kiyomi, despite what it looks like, there is no problem with being in an open relationship. She responded to a follower on Instagram who criticized her seemingly being proud of being in a very complicated one.

“People her [sic] open relationship and think f–k any and every thing when that’s not the case,” she wrote. “S–t you can catch them same diseases from ya husband bae! The ‘open’ means HONEST … be open be upfront, speak, talk, communicate what your needs are. Women get in ‘closed’ relationships and think that’s keeping him from cheating lol.”

“No mam, if a man feels like he can’t be himself he WILL LIE and be deceitful because some of them can be child like,” she added, “like they still want the cake and eat it too.”

Open relationships definitely aren’t new, but if you ask us, Kiyomi certainly didn’t seem as comfortable as she claims to be in hers with all the anger she was directing at Cheyenne. Shooter may have been open and honest with her, but he certainly hadn’t done the same with Cheyenne, and she deserved that. This is especially the case since he was publicly showing Kiyomi off around town while hiding what they had going on for years. Sounds like a whole lot of stress and mess for two beautiful women who can certainly do better.