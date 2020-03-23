London Choking Summer Walker Wasn’t Something We Needed To See, Whether They Were Playing Or Not

As a society, we often have this debate about whether celebrities are role models are not. There are those who argue that people in the public eye shouldn’t be role models particularly for young children and teens. That the people around them, parents, family members, teachers etc. should be the ones they look to for guidance.

And then there are those who understand that with the power and influence today’s celebrities have, it’s impossible for young minds not to be influenced by what they say and do.

I’m of the mindset that while every celebrity shouldn’t be a role model, you can’t tell people how to perceive you and your actions. Some will find them abhorrent and others will be inspired. And at the very least, it’s a celebrity’s job to at least consider that role when they do anything in the public eye.

But for as much as they are revered, celebrities are just people. And people are prone to missteps and mistakes.

Recently singer Summer Walker and her producer boyfriend London Holmes, known professionally as London On Da Track recorded themselves in what I guess they thought was a joking manner.

In the video, London grabs Summer’s neck. When she tells him that it hurts, he doesn’t let go. She explicitly uses the word stop. And he doesn’t let go. Instead, he tells her to tell him that she loves him. She complies, “I love you. Get off me.” Even then, he doesn’t let go. He seems to tighten his grip—bringing her closer to him before saying, “Give me a f*ckin’ kiss.”

Summer Walker didn’t look comfortable when getting choked by London On Da Track, but maybe that’s her thing. pic.twitter.com/KCh0BViMDj — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) March 22, 2020

Whether they’re playing or not, the video left a strong impression with folks who felt that it was inappropriate to share, alarming, clout-chasing or flat out abusive.

Then there were those who believe this was just fun and games and no reason for alarm.

I don’t play like this. But I know people that do. And that’s their choice. But with domestic violence being the issue that it is, all over the world, the very least these two could have done was kept this image of his hands around her throat from off of the internet.

