Dumb Excuses To Leave Your Home, Squashed

I know we are all getting antsy at this point. Some of us have been quarantined for a month. Some have only been indoors for a couple of weeks, but even that can be hard if you’re used to living a busy and social life. Though we should listen to what the experts say, some of us have started to play doctor and decide that we know when it’s safe to go outdoors. When we really want something, we can come up with some pretty shifty logic. The human mind will play tricks on you when it’s determined. And so I see people sneaking out of their homes, defying the stay at home order.

Everyone has their reasons or should I say “reasons.” The thing is that the best reason in the world won’t kill the Coronavirus if you catch it during one of your stealth outings. And the most convincing logic won’t make someone healthy if you unknowingly give them the virus while you’re breaking the stay at home protocol. Here are dumb reasons to leave the house, squashed.

I’m so lonely

I understand. We are all lonely. But if you get sick and have to stay inside for a full month—truly unable to even be in the same room as your family or friends—then you’ll experience a whole new level of loneliness. Or if you wind up in a hospital bed for weeks you will be unbearably lonely. So call a friend. And stay inside.