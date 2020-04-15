“Don’t Tag Me In Anymore Of This #BullSh@&$”: Boris Kodjoe Responds After IG Live Clip Sparks Rumors Of Marital Trouble

Boris Kodjoe has had it.

After the 47-year-old actor was seen during an Instagram Live chat with wife Nicole Ari Parker and friends Chris and Vanessa Spencer looking less than pleased over Nicole’s desires for him to go back to treating her like he did as her boyfriend, all hell broke loose online. There were rumors spread that he was cheating, has had a side chick for years and that his marriage of nearly 15 years is on the rocks. People were in his comments speculating about the state of their relationship and calling both parties out, him for alleged infidelity and her for putting him “on blast” per se. But Boris is speaking out, refuting all the rumors, the over-analyzing of his facial expressions during the IG chat and making it known that he believes Nicole was right.

“When you can’t believe all the #QuarantineCrazy chitchat,” he wrote on Instagram. “Come on y’all, really?!”

“#OkFirstOfAll you’re chomping on a short clickbait 1min slice of a HILARIOUS HOUR LONG conversation on our best friends’ new show,” he said. “#SecondOfAll this part was meant to give hope to those of us who’ve been together a LONGA$$Time #RealTalk. And #ThirdOfAll, my wife was right!#boyfriendgirlfriendtimematters.”

He followed up his thoughts with more hashtags, including, “#InItForTheLongHaul” and said, “And please don’t tag me in anymore of this #BullSh@&$. I’ll be over here kissing the back of @nicoleariparker’s neck for no reason.”

The initial comments that set everything off were Nicole simply saying that she missed some of the romance that came with keeping things spicy before they were married.

“Sometime in the last year or so I thought, you know, I wish that he was my boyfriend again,” she said. “I don’t necessarily want to be single, but I miss the single life. I miss the text messages for no reason. I miss the coming up behind me when I’m scrambling eggs and just kissing me on the back of the neck.”

However, she noted that she still felt the fun and “freshness” of that time is still possible after many years of being together.

“I’m being general here, but I’m just saying there’s the trappings of being single,” she said. “You two are really good looking people and you’re married, and we’re married. There’s people that flirt with you, and the part of the flirtation doesn’t necessarily make you go wayward, but part of the flirtation that even makes you look at your phone, or even in your workspace, is that they have like a freshness or a newness. I personally believe that if you’re in it for the long haul, that freshness and newness is still possible if you talk about it. Be like, ‘Look, I know we talk about date night. Let’s go have a date night. I know we talk about kissing and texting for no reason, but the last time you text me was over like the cabinet guy.'”

As for Nicole’s thoughts on Boris’s recent post, she responded to the rumors about her relationship in the comments, writing “I love you so much oh my gawww #15yrs #stillmyboyfriend #initforthelonghaul”

In true romantic fashion, Boris replied, “still kissing your neck.”