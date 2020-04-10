Things Got Awkward When Nicole Ari Parker Said She Wished Boris Acted Like Her Boyfriend Again On Instagram Live

People are so bored in the house they are taking the extra time they have now to have some serious conversations — and have them in front of hundreds and sometimes thousands of people on Instagram Live.

For instance, a conversation that probably could have been best had between herself and her husband, actress Nicole Ari Parker decided to have in front of him during a IG Live chat with funny man Chris Spencer and his wife Vanessa. Nicole basically said that she wanted her husband to date her again. By date, she didn’t necessarily mean take me out more (because that’s not happening in the midst of this pandemic), but treat her in the way he did when he was trying to lock her down, way before marriage and kids.

“Sometime in the last year or so I thought, you know, I wish that he was my boyfriend again,” she said in a clip obtained by IG page @SpiritualWord. “I don’t necessarily want to be single, but I miss the single life. I miss the text messages for no reason. I miss the coming up behind me when I’m scrambling eggs and just kissing me on the back of the neck.”

“I’m being general here, but I’m just saying there’s the trappings of being single,” she added. “You two are really good looking people and you’re married, and we’re married. There’s people that flirt with you, and the part of the flirtation doesn’t necessarily make you go wayward, but part of the flirtation that even makes you look at your phone, or even in your workspace, is that they have like a freshness or a newness. I personally believe that if you’re in it for the long haul, that freshness and newness is still possible if you talk about it. Be like, ‘Look, I know we talk about date night. Let’s go have a date night. I know we talk about kissing and texting for no reason, but the last time you text me was over like the cabinet guy.'”

Boris spent most of the conversation snacking away on whatever spread they had for the Live, his demeanor and expressions giving the impression he wasn’t super pleased with her sharing her desires of him with others. At one point, after the comment from Nicole about missing him kissing her neck when she’s scrambling eggs, Chris jokingly interjected to tell Boris he still does that for his wife. Boris responded by looking up, and saying flatly with food in his mouth, “Okay.”

This is interesting considering Boris has been a big advocate in the past for encouraging romantic partners to keep things fresh, but do so by not letting themselves go. That to him, was how partners could maintain one of the early perks of being boyfriend and girlfriend even into marriage.

“Ok part of the deal is, you got to keep it sexy. Got to keep it hot. Because it’s easy getting married, but it’s not as easy to stay married. And part of that is, like, I make my wife, my girlfriend. She’s my girlfriend. So, we got to keep it sexy. If we keep it sexy, we keep it right, everything else falls into place,” he said in 2013. “What if I gained 200 pounds? And then she’ll look at me like, really? And I couldn’t even blame her if she started looking around. Because I took her off the market, so I have to deliver what the market could possibly deliver for her. So, I gotta take that place. Right? So, I gotta fulfill those things that the market could’ve given her. I’m the market now, so I got to keep it hot and she has to do the same for me.”

However, it seems outside of keeping it sexy physically, he’s possibly overlooked keeping it sexy in loving actions. While she could have certainly delivered it privately, hopefully Boris will still take heed of her message.

Nicole and Boris have been married since 2005 and share two kids together. Minus the boyfriend behavior missing, they’ve always looked very much in love, Hit the flip for photos of the pair (and pay attention to the fact that Nicole is a hair chameleon, if you didn’t know).

The couple showed up to the black-tie affair that was the grand opening gala for Tyler Perry Studios last fall looking amazing, per the usual.

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 05: Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker attend Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala – Arrivals at Tyler Perry Studios on October 5, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)