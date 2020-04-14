Surprising Things You May Miss About The Office Now

Working from home may have been something you used to dream about. It’s common as a professional who goes into an office to have thoughts like, “Well couldn’t I have just accomplished that from my kitchen?” Or “Did we really have to meet to have this meeting? Seems like it could have been three emails.” With so much of our work happening on computers today, is there really a point to companies taking on expensive and lengthy commercial space leases, all so that the computers can all be in one place? These are questions many companies may be asking themselves now that most have had to send their employees home for the COVID-19 quarantine.

You, however, may have found that working from home isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Maybe it was fun for the first week or two, because you got to see your family all of the time. But that might be the very reason it ceased to be fun after that. Not that you don’t love your family—they just may fail to understand that, just because you’re home, doesn’t mean they can bother you with a hundred silly questions and tasks throughout the day.

By now you might find yourself missing things you never thought you’d miss about the office. You may yearn for elements of the office space that you used to run from. Like these.



That annoying coworker

That coworker who talked your ear off about her personal life, or wouldn’t stop trying to tell you all about how fit he was getting, or told cheesy jokes. You miss that annoying coworker right now because he was a part of the diverse fabric that made up office life. And you miss the whole thing.