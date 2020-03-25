NBA Star Karl-Anthony Towns Reveals His Mom Is In A Medically-Induced Coma After Contracting Coronavirus

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns took to Instagram on Wednesday to spread awareness with a heavy heart, revealing that his mother is in a medically induced coma after contracting the coronavirus.

The 24-year-old NBA star shared an almost six-minute video on YouTube where he described his family’s agony over his mother’s condition and uncertainty regarding the future.

WE CAN BEAT THIS, BUT THIS IS SERIOUS AND WE NEED TO TAKE EVERY PRECAUTIONS. https://t.co/zxMqVB9AWk via @YouTube — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) March 25, 2020

“I think it’s important that everyone understands the severity of what’s happening in the world right now with this coronavirus,” he began.

Towns said that he and his sister Lachelle encouraged his mom, Jacqueline Cruz, and his father, Karl Towns Sr., to visit the hospital for testing after they both exhibited symptoms last week.

Although his father was recently released from quarantine, Towns’ mother’s condition worsened. Towns explained that while the hospital and his family have done everything they can, the situation remains unfavorable. Her fever rocketed from from 101 degrees to 103 degrees and she experienced lung deterioration. Towns’ mother was placed on a ventilator to help her breathe he explained, showing emotion while sharing a difficult conversation his mother had with him before she was placed into a coma.

“She was telling me things I didn’t want to hear. I dismissed some things she was saying because it wasn’t something I wanted to hear,” he said. “… It’s very difficult for me and my family, to say the least. She’s the head of our household, she’s the boss,” he continued.

He thanked the medical staff who have worked around the clock to provide daily updates and medical care to the Towns family.

Towns said that despite it all he and his family will remain united through the adversity.

“Me and my family, we’re going to keep fighting this. … We’re gonna win,” Towns said. “Life may keep throwing punches at me but I’m gonna keep getting back up and I ain’t gonna quit at any time, and neither will my whole family and neither will my mother.”

Towns doesn’t share many photos of his family on his social media, but a photo from 2016 where he honored his mom on her birthday shows the deep love and respect he holds for the woman who brought him into the world.

“My mother is the strongest woman I know, and I know she’ll beat this. And we’re gonna rejoice when she does,” he continued in the video.

His message has gone viral with thousands of retweets and shares, while supporters leave messages of encouragement in this uncertain time.