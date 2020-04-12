Will Nathan AKA ‘Ghost Bae’ Be Returning For Season Four Of ‘Insecure’?

One of the guest stars that made a lasting impression on season three of Insecure was Kendrick Sampson who played Nathan aka Ghost Bae. He mesmerized Issa Dee, played by Issa Rae, as she tried to play the field again and disappeared on her without any explanation. On season four, which premieres tonight, it seems that Dee is finally gaining her footing and adulting the right way. Now that she is getting her head on straight, we can’t help but wonder if Ghost Bae will re-appear and turn her world upside down.

Sampson spoke to The Grio and as of right now, he has no clue if Nathan will be back this season.

“I don’t know sh-t like that. I mean….listen, I don’t,” he said. “Nathan should come back.”

Sampson added that he feels Nathan’s story definitely needs to be told as it mirrors the issues a lot of black men struggle with.

“From what I know about him and how he was struggling at the end of the season to communicate, I have a lot of family members like that,” he said. “A lot of men in my family don’t know how to communicate. It seems like they were broadcasting that he had some mental health issues and that was important for me because we have a lot of generational trauma in our history.”

Whether he returns to the cast or not, Sampson said he learned a lot about black women while filming.

“I think the more you dig into women’s (especially Black women’s) psyche, the more clarity you get about yourself as well, but you also get more confused,” Sampson said. “You say things you are never gonna be able to say again. I’m not a woman and I never will be. I have to consistently teach myself and get to know women and understand that they’re all different and that I won’t ever know them.”

Insecure premieres tonight at 10 p.m EST on HBO. Make sure to tune into the Issa Rae’s Virtual Block Party tonight via Instagram at 8 p.m