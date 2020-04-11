Issa Rae Will Host A Virtual Block Party For ‘Insecure’ Season Four Premiere

COVID-19 won’t keep Issa Rae from celebrating the return of her critically acclaimed series, Insecure. Tomorrow (April 12), Issa, Molly, Kelly and the gang will be back on HBO for the premiere of the long-awaited fourth season and Rae plans to celebrate. Since we are all stuck in the house on quarantine, the Los Angeles native will be hosting a virtual block party via Instagram and Twitter.

Starting at 8:00 p.m EST, there will be a Q&A session with Issa Rae the cast including Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell, Jay Ellis and more on Rae’s Instagram. Then at 9:00 p.m DJ Zaytoven will host a DJ set which can watched via the Insecure Instagram page. After the jam session, we will all head over to Twitter for the Watch Party with Rae, the cast and Essence. Once the premiere is over, there will be a performance from a surprise musical guest at 10:45 p.m EST on the Insecure Instagram.

During last season, Rae, who plays Issa Dee, was slowly getting her life together. She finally had gainful employment after taking the undesirable job as an apartment complex’s superintendent in order to have a reduced rent. She also took some of her knowledge from her old job at a nonprofit to begin planning a block party where she spotlights L.A culture and black-owned businesses. Molly, played by Orji, was officially moving on from her affair with Dro and was trying to give Andrew aka Asian Bae a chance. Amanda Seales’ character, Tiffany, was preparing herself for motherhood. The season also left off showing Lawrence starting a budding relationship with Condola, who Issa also encountered while trying to plan her block party.

By the looks of the trailer, season four will follow Issa going through the ups and downs of planning her passion project, Tiffany adjusting to motherhood and Molly being flexible and engaging in a committed relationship.

Season four premieres at 10 p.m EST on HBO.