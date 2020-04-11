Iyanna Mayweather Is Facing 99 Years In Prison After Stabbing Mother Of Fiancee’s Child

Last weekend, Floyd Mayweather’s 19-year-old daughter Iyanna Mayweather stabbed the mother of her fiancee’s child and now she could spend the rest of her life in prison. According to The Blast, she is facing in between five to 99 years in prison after being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. If she is convicted, she will also have to pay a $10,000 fine. This is her first criminal offense.

Mayweather’s lawyer Kurt Schaffer told Bossip that she plans to plead not guilty. Mayweather allegedly stabbed Lapattra Jacob, who reportedly has a child with Mayweather’s fiancee rapper NBA Youngboy.

According to legal documents, Mayweather who is known as YaYa, “unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly caused boldily injury to Lapratta Jacobs by cutting her with a knife and used and exhibited a deadly weapon, namely a knife.”

Last Saturday, when Mayweather arrived at NBA Youngboy’s Houston home, Jacobs was also there. The two women allegedly began to argue and it continued into his kitchen. Mayweather allegedly picked up two knives, and stabbed Jacobs with both of them in her arms. When police arrived Jacobs was on the floor of the kitchen and was rushed to a nearby hospital where she reportedly had emergency surgery. Mayweather was taken to Harris County Jail. She was later released on $30,000 bond.

Her father seemingly responded to those who were criticizing his parenting skills after his daughter was accused of such a heinous crime. The undefeated boxer uploaded a video to Instagram of him teaching one of his sons, Koraun, the fundamentals of boxing and captioned it “”Never claimed to be perfect, but I strive to be the best father possible.”

Mayweather is due back in court in August 2020. She and her fiancee seem to be also be on good terms despite the alleged stabbing. While on Instagram Live the same say as her arrest, he was referring to Mayweather as his wife.