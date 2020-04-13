Signs You’re The Toxic One In Your Relationship

We often discuss what it’s like to be in a relationship with a toxic person. But sometimes, it’s necessary to turn the mirror on ourselves and do a self-check to be sure that we’re not the ones inflicting emotional harm on the people we claim to love. The first step in doing better is recognizing that there is a problem, so here are ten signs that you may be the toxic person in your relationship.

You play the blame game

Toxic people typically take their frustrations out on the people closest to them, which is usually their partner. They have a habit of blaming them for everything that goes wrong under the sun — even things that they have nothing to do with.