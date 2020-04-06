Ways I Was Drastically Underprepared For COVID-19

The saying “Count your blessings” has been taken quite literally lately. I am safe by the skin of my teeth during this pandemic. I, quite frankly, am getting to learn a lot of lessons about pandemic preparedness the easy way. I don’t even want to list what examples of the hard way could be, because it is too grim. I just know that I escaped a terrible fate thanks to the generosity, planning, resourcefulness, and kindness of others—and not myself. Everywhere I turn—every moment of my day—I’m met with the reminder that if I didn’t have smart and loving individuals in my life, I would have been in deep sh*t right now. I wasn’t prepared for this. I, as an individual, was alarmingly underprepared.

I remember, before this COVID-19 outbreak happened, loving post-apocalyptic films about some contagious virus that took out the entire world, leaving only a few to survive, pillaging whatever was left on the mostly-empty shelves of stores and moving from home to home, hoping to find supplies but dreading they’d find the infected instead. I used to love those films. I could enjoy them because they took me out of reality. Wow. Now, they’re hitting a bit too close to home. But, that just shows you how unlikely I thought it was that something like this would ever happen to us. For me, that just existed in the movies. But, movies are often based on something, and they were probably based on the writer’s accurate belief that this would happen one day.

I never thought it would happen, so I didn’t prepare in all the little ways I should have. Even though friends and family gave me advice over the years, I barely took it. Here are ways I was terribly underprepared for the coronavirus pandemic.

I have savings by luck

I have savings, but I stumbled into them. I happen to have a pretty low-maintenance lifestyle. I prefer having friends over than going out. And I’m honestly just too busy to go out much. I happened to save some money over the years that I’m grateful to have now, but it wasn’t intentional. I could have just as easily not had that money, had my life been a bit different. I didn’t understand how important savings were. Until now.