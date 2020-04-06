5 Ways Black Culture Is Lifting Us Through The ‘Rona 

Once again, Black culture has saved the day and brought in light amid these dark coronavirus times. In moments of crisis, people tend to lean towards the arts for comfort or to ease boredom. As everyone shelters in place, schools and businesses close, America is forced to stay inside. However, this has not stopped Black people from using their creativity and swag to captivate and entertain the entire nation. Here are five ways Black culture is easing America through COVID-19.

Cardi B’s Coronavirus remix

It was a normal day on Instagram and Cardi B went on one of her famous rants where she addressed the seriousness of coronavirus. As a result, DJ iMarkkeys created a remix which has sold more than 3,000 downloads in the U.S. Not only does this prove that Cardi doesn’t have to try when it comes to making a bop, but COVID-19 now has an anthem, or rather a musical point of reference future generations can look back on and show their children.