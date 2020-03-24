Cardi B Accuses Some Stars Of Getting Paid To Say They Have Coronavirus, Idris Elba Calls Theory “Such Stupidness”

As more and more stories surface of the increase in the number of people who’ve contracted the coronavirus here in the United States, along with the celebrities revealing they have it and the deaths being occurring from it, people are understandably freaking out. Many are searching for answers and clarification as to how they should know when they might have the virus, when to seek out testing, and aside from telling us to stay indoors and putting all their hopes in a malaria drug, what the government is doing to eventually aid in everyone being able to move forward. Cardi B is one of those many people.

The 27-year-old rapper, who has documented her boredom with being isolated at home, did an InstaStory recently where she vented about her frustrations with the way this situation is being handled Stateside. She shared that she watched a documentary about quarantine efforts in Wuhan, China, where the virus originated. She said those efforts, including spraying the streets and testing people at their homes, have helped to slow the number of those infected. She noted that here in the States, there have been so many conflicting stories about what to be on alert about.

“How am I supposed to know that I have the coronavirus? How am I supposed to know I’ve got it?” she asked. “Sometimes y’all be like, if you have a cough, you have it. But then I see these basketball players say like, ‘Yeah, I have the coronavirus but I don’t have no symptoms.’ So how the f–k am I supposed to know when to get tested for it? Y’all ni–as is playin’ with me! That’s my problem right there.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper went as far as to say she is starting to believe those who are asymptomatic coming forward with their diagnoses may not really have COVID-19 at all and are being paid by the government to say they do. A true conspiracy theory.

“Y’all not really saying what it is. Tell me what it is and what it ain’t!” she said. “I’m starting to feel like y’all ni–as is paying ni–as to say that they got it. If y’all are paying ni–as to say that they got it, pay me too.”

Well, a notable figure with the virus has heard such theories, and he’s not pleased. In his own Instagram Live, Idris Elba said the idea that he would be paid to say he has it when he actually does (despite not having symptoms) is crazy and a negative idea to put out there.

“A lot of I think the debate about rich and poor and who’s getting it and who’s not, I think, is not a healthy debate,” he said. “It’s like, I got a test but I also got COVID. Does that make me preferential? I don’t understand that. But I think everyone should get one. I think the government needs to sort that out, try to address it as soon as possible. Because it shouldn’t be about if the rich or poor gets it, everyone should be able to get a test for sure.”

“I think that the negativity around test-shaming is counterproductive,” he continued. “I don’t see what people get out of that. And also like, this idea that someone like myself is gonna be paid to say I’ve got coronavirus? That’s absolute bullsh-t. Such stupidness. People wanna spread that as if it’s news. That’s stupid. It’s the quickest way to get people sick that way because there’s no benefit to me and Sabrina sitting here saying we’ve got it or we ain’t got it. I don’t even understand the logic of that.”

“I think people, there are a lot of people who conjure up these stories of you know, higher powers, and this that and the third. That’s all good if you’re conjuring up that story if it’s a movie. But this isn’t a movie and I’m not an actor right now,” he added. “I’m just a human being and I just happen to be in the public eye. So I want people to understand that this is very real. I don’t feel like I’m privileged because I got a test because I actually contracted it. I also feel like I saved people from getting it by doing that test. I’m thankful that my employers did that for me. So the whole debate about who should get it and who shouldn’t get it, there should be no debate about that. It’s crazy. It’s crazy to me.”