Deelishis Says Fiancé Raymond Santana Always Wants To Have Sex & Would “Smash” Even If She Caught The ‘Rona

Ex-reality star Deelishis and criminal justice reform advocate Raymond Santana of the Exonerated Five gave their social media followers a peak inside of their sex lives due to a video Deelishis posted on Instagram.

The couple, who recently celebrated their engagement in December, stirred up a bit of commotion over Raymond’s insatiable request in regards to how often he requires sex from his partner.

“@santanaraymond says women should have relations with their mates at any given moment, EVEN when she isn’t feeling well…he believes if you can walk through mud, you can swim through,” adding a red dot to insiuinate the word “blood.”

“He even says if i caught the COCO he would still smash.”

The caption was posted underneath a video of the two holding a short conversation where Deelishis looked somewhat confused and annoyed.

“What’s the problem?” Raymond asks.

“The problem is you always got that thing on me,” she replies.

“That’s a good problem to have. There’s people out there that say ‘Shoot I wish my husband had his thing on me all the time!’” Raymond quips back.

The comments garnered a mixed reaction from some of Deelishis’ followers, with a lot of the women sharing that they experience the same treatment from their partners.

Deelishis responded back to one commentator saying, “Boop we were just in the middle of breakfast and he pulled it out under the table.”

Others thought the two were having fun and making light of their relationship. In the comment section, influencer and singer Jessie Woo wrote, “Caribbean and Hispanic men in a nutshell,” adding a crying emoji. Kandi Burruss from the Real Housewives of Atlanta wrote, “Well is he eating through it too?” Last year Raymond shared that he met his future wife at one of Kandi’s Dungeon Party events last year.

For the most part, it looked like a majority of Deelishis’ friends and fans didn’t blink over their interaction but let’s discuss because if the woman is expected to have sex even when she doesn’t feel well, doesn’t that require a moment for pause?