Beauty Of 5: Treatments You Can Do On A Conference Call

Thankfully, not everyone is out of work during the coronavirus pandemic. But, with sick callouts, layoffs, and pressure to stay in the game professionally amid an anxiety-ridden news cycle, if you’re still employed, you likely feel like you’re working harder than ever. Add to that the fact that you might be home with your partner or children ,and “me time” probably feels like a distant memory, as does the opportunity for a little self-pampering.

Chances are conference calls are becoming more common than they were before with non-essential employees being forced to work from home. But instead of dreading hopping on a call with your colleagues or clients, allow those meetings to serve a double purpose and use them to execute one of your favorite beauty regimens. Now, if you’re using Zoom, Go To Meeting, or any other video conferencing service where people will see your face, this is not the time for face masks and eye patches. But if you’re using a good ol’ dial-in number, treat yourself to one of these 15-, 20-, or 30-minute no-mess beauty treatments. Trust me, you’ll feel much better afterward.

This is one treatment you can actually do even if you’re on a video conference. With nail shops being shut down around the country, your feet probably aren’t getting much love — or moisture — these days, which makes this a perfect time to try out Nails.INC’s foot mask. Formulated with green tea, ginko leaf extract, sweet almond and peppermint extract to nourish and hydrate, all you have to do is apply to clean, dry feet, slip on the booties, fasten the tab around your ankle, and let the product do its thing. After 15-20 minutes simply rub in the remaining essence and you’re good to go.