During COVID-19, We Need To Help Each Other

In a time when we’re told to stay away from one another, it’s hard to really feel much like caring for others. It feels very much like an every-man-for-himself mentality out there. That’s certainly how I felt at the grocery store this week, when I was approaching the toilet paper shelves, saw one man taking the last few rolls, look at me, see me approaching, and then even still take the last one. I’ll try not to judge humanity too harshly right now. We weren’t designed to be in survival mode. We’ve had the luxury for quite some time now of getting to be civilized, because our basic needs were met. (By the way, they still are, and this panic buying is ridiculous and unnecessary). Right now, people feel their lives are at risk and it’s the only thing they can think about.

I know it’s true from a personal standpoint. I haven’t worn anything but pajamas in a week. I’ve tried to sit down many times to create an outline for a new, humorous book I’d like to write but I couldn’t. I just think, “Who cares how I look?” and “Who cares about laughing right now? The world is ending!!!” Alright, I know it isn’t ending. But the point is that, even I have totally given up on putting energy into anything other than survival. But that’s not good. Caring about things beyond that, like community, art, fashion, being empathetic, laughing—those are the things that make us human.

Working together is a big part of what makes us human, but right now, we’re told to stay apart. That doesn’t mean that we can’t still help one another. Within the prescribed limits, we can still reach out to each other. Here are ways we should help each other right now.

Shop considerately

Going back to the story of the man taking the last few packages of toilet paper when he saw me approaching that shelf, let’s not behave like that. Yesterday, my boyfriend went to the store, and he came home with one six-roll package of toilet paper. “Were there more?” I asked him. “Yes, but maybe someone else needs them. And we don’t right now.” Daaaammmn. Not to totally idolize my boyfriend but, can we all start acting a bit more like that right now?