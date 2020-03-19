Kenya Moore And Daughter Isolated Together In Atlanta — Without Marc Daly

While plenty of people are holed up in the house right now with their significant others and family members in order to steer clear of the coronavirus and the likelihood of spreading it, Kenya Moore and daughter Brooklyn seem to be dealing with all of the frenzy without the patriarch of their brood.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared video of her daughter standing outside in her pajamas with one of her dogs. The 1-year-old seems to say “doggy,” which Kenya mistakes for a call for “daddy,” and says, “No. Daddy is in New York.” After being told by her mom to come back inside a few more times, the toddler walks in as Kenya says “Good girl.”

Kenya captioned the clip, saying the child “tried to escape out the patio to see her daddy in NY where the city is on lockdown.”

Marc Daly, of course, has his businesses in New York, in particular, popular Brooklyn restaurant SoCo. And while most restaurants in NYC have had to close their doors fully under orders that there could be no no dine-in services, the business announced via Instagram that they were doing delivery orders. The restaurant is also providing happy hour meals and discounts between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. and are sending out drinks like margaritas, beers and cocktails.

The restaurant recently found itself having to defend the business from claims that it had been cited for health code violations by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. SoCo said such stories were lies.

“For the haters spreading false news, PSA, we have maintained our A for many years,” a message stated on the eatery’s IG. “Our staff is amazing. SoCo standards have always been upheld. Please stop spreading fake rumors about a successful black owned business!!!”

As for the couple, though we saw their marital issues come to a head during a recent episode, which we know led to the pair announcing their separation, Moore had given the impression that after seeing his behavior on TV, they were in a better place and there was a possibility reconciliation could happen. However, she recently took his last name out of her social media, though she still identifies herself on Instagram as a “Wife” first. Whatever the state of their relationship, they’re currently facing this pandemic from different parts of the country.

The couple tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed daughter Brooklyn in November 2018.