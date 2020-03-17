Calming Crystals We Could All Use Right Now

I think we can all use every security blanket we can get right now. With everything going on in the country—actually, the world—keeping your head on straight, remaining calm, and remembering that things will be okay can be difficult. At this time, some may turn to their religion, seeking solace in the bible or their personal scripture. Of course, with many churches and other places of worship closed right now since the CDC recommends no gatherings of 50 people or more, those who would typically seek comfort in their religious community cannot entirely do so.

Some individuals may turn to meditation, which can be a wonderful tool for anxiety, depression, obsessive thoughts, and negative spirals. I’m sure many of us are currently plagued with thoughts we wish would go away. My head is swarming with end-of-the-world scenarios. My boyfriend and I literally just counted how many cans of food we have—how could it not be? Many of us cannot, during this national health crisis, spend time with our loved ones, or do many of the things that typically help us relieve stress like exercise at the gym, attend a yoga class, grab drinks with friends at a bar, or even just window shop at the mall. Taking in a movie is out of the question. So, while something incredibly anxiety-inducing like a pandemic is happening, as a direct result, we cannot turn to our usual places of solace. It’s a tough break.

Luckily, there are tools we can use—small, portable tools that you can keep right at home with you—that can help us feel grounded right now. Though healing crystals are a pseudo science and a form of alternative medicine, they can provide some relief right now. Here is a guide to calming crystals.

Sapphire

In addition to being just stunning to look at, this vibrant blue stone can help bust insomnia, depression, and anxiety. If you believe you generally deal with anxiety, even when not in times of crisis, it can be a good stone to keep nearby. This stone is also said to attract prosperity.