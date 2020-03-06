Teaser For Tamar Braxton’s New Show “Get Ya Life” Leaves Us Guessing

It seems like from the instant the world learned that Tamar Braxton had been booted from “The Real,” the conversation turned to what would be her next foray into television.

You may remember Steve Harvey offered her a show. Earlier this year, there was talk that she landed a beauty series on VH1. Then last week, The Jasmine Brand reported that Tamar would be co-hosting her show with celebrity hair stylist Johnny Wright.

There has been a lot of speculation, voided contracts and perhaps even some premature reporting.

But today, we finally have something concrete.

Hours ago, WE tv released a tiny teaser for a new show called “Get Ya Life.”

The teaser is just a few seconds but in it, we see the singer, getting her makeup done. And then a voice from off-camera asks her, “So Tay, what made you want to do this show?”

Before she can say anything, the camera cuts and we hear the announcement about the new series which is set to premiere in April.

Take a look below.

The way this is set up, this could be literally anything. Given Tamar’s vocal discontent about working with this particular network for “Braxton Family Values,” it’s interesting to see that she’s partnered with them for this new project.

But here we are.

There are so many people who have missed Tamar’s voice on television that we’re sure people we’ll be tuning in out of sheer curiosity.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted with updates.