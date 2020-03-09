“I Need More Sex Than You” And 9 Other Terrible Excuses Men Give For Cheating

In Hillary Clinton’s Hulu documentary, the former secretary of state’s husband, Bill Clinton, claimed that his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky was to “manage anxieties.” While his rationale seems completely absurd, it’s not at all surprising. Men tend to come up with a variety of awful excuses to justify their infidelity. Here are ten of them.

You’re too good for me

While there probably is some truth to this statement, some men will use this line to justify their cheating because they believe it will soften the blow. If he really thought that you were too good for him, he would be trying everything in his power to hold onto you — not scheming on ways to ruin the relationship.