“You Refuse To Be White” Kim Kardashian’s Body Make Up Shows A Stark Difference In Her Before & After Skin Tones

At this point, I don’t think we should be surprised at the Kardashian family and their extensions doing things to associate themselves with Black culture. They’ve built an entire empire co-opting Black features, aesthetics and relationships with Black men. And now that they’ve captivated the nation’s attention, there’s no need to change that formula. In fact, the strategy has worked so well, I would argue they’ve become even more blatant in exposing it.

Kim Kardashian West launched her makeup line KKW Beauty in 2017. Recently, in promotion of one of her products Kardashian shared images of her skin before and after using her body makeup. On the right side, her hand looked pale and more red. On the left, there was a more bronze tone.

She captioned the picture:

“kkwbeauty Body Make Up is perfect for hands bc my hands are always pale & our formula is waterproof so you can wash your hands! We used color Light/Medium.”

Naturally, it didn’t take Black folks long to share their thoughts and opinions on Kardashian’s attempt to appear darker.

