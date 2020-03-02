Fragile White Folk Are Leaving Ugly Reviews For The Honey Pot After CEO Said She’s Looking To Empower Black Girls

A Target commercial introducing people to The Honey Pot founder Beatrice Dixon is inspiring some while, surprisingly, riling up others.

During Black History Month, the corporation released a spot where Dixon talks about the difficulties of starting her popular feminine care company and how Target stepped up to help her not only get in their stores but also other retailers. At the end of the commercial, Dixon says, “The reason why it’s so important for Honey Pot to do well is so that the next Black girl that comes up with a great idea, she can have a better opportunity. That means a lot to me.” The ads, which come in 30-second and 15-second spots, have actually played during the Academy Awards and the Super Bowl. And while most people who watch it love what they see, there are some people, predominately non-Black, who somehow took that last line about the next Black girl getting her shot to mean the line is only for Black people. This was the takeaway for some, as opposed to Dixon actually just saying she hopes another Black girl like herself with a big idea won’t have the same struggles she faced early on in the company’s conception.

Nevertheless, detractors found a reason to try and sabotage Dixon’s company online, taking to consumer review website Trustpilot to give bad reviews. Some of the people partaking in the misguided trashing included men who the product isn’t even for.

“Denoting products as being about/for one particular race is just wrong. I will not purchase any of these products. This should be for all women. What are you telling young girls of any other race?” “Wish it was inclusive for all children but thanks to your poor choice of words I’ll be spending my money elsewhere. Target this is not okay, Brands should be picking everyone up not just one race ! If your not looking to be all inclusive what’s the point of your brand ?” “I received a bottle of one of the honey pot cleansers in my BUMP box subscription my husband bought for me during my pregnancy, I thought the product was just alright… then I saw the commercial where the founder of the company stated that it’s to empower black women- not ALL women, only black women… it made me feel that the company is not only racist but small minded and not worth purchasing, I will tell all my friends and anyone who asks that the products are not worth purchasing… very disappointed in the company and founder.”

The good news is that while there are a number of negative reviews on the site now, the shift has turned to a majority positive ones. Black women noticed that reviews for the products were being tainted by negative comments about the commercial and took to social media to spread the word. Since then, people have been going to Trustpilot, Target’s site and Twitter to counter that foolishness with positive reviews of their experiences with the products and more. Even allies got in on the supportive messages.

“All those one star reviews can stay mad that this product isn’t for them. It’s probably not for me either but it deserves to be rated fairly by the beautiful and powerful black women it was made for” “I love honey pot. I also LOVE Target’s commercial highlighting the diversity of its products and business owner. They made a bold statement in support of Black History Month. Thank You! Also Thank You Honey Pot for your awesome pads with essential oils. So soothing and comforting.” “The negative comments only prove the point that no one wants black women to succeed. As if saying I hope this inspires other black girls excludes white women who literally have to do nothing and are rewarded for it. The jealously jumped out quick.”

And for the record, Dixon stands by what she said in the ad.

“My competitors have raised $85 million. I can’t think of a consortium of black women that has raised $85 million. When you look at the real sh-t of it, that sh-t is real,” she told Beauty Independent recently. “I have to do well so the next black girl that goes into a room of venture capitalists with a CPG business has a chance. When you pitch to a company, you say, ‘I’m building this company after The Honest Co. model or the Shea Moisture model.’ You have to show something that aligns with you. They already don’t understand you. Being a woman is hard enough, but being a black woman? A lot of people have reacted [to what I said in the commercial], but the facts are the facts man. You can’t look at that statistic and not infer that Honey Pot has to be successful.”

It’s a very disappointing situation because The Honey Pot actually makes some really great products. I was introduced to the line after Culture Editor Veronica Wells interviewed Dixon for the site in 2018. She made me aware of the fact that the products are all natural and use herbs to help offer relief for women with excessive cramps. As someone who struggled with a trouble-making fibroid and endometriosis, which led me to have horrific cramps at a certain point, I was open to trying the line and supporting a fellow Black woman. They have been a definite game-changer and are very necessary, as Black women are at an increased risk of uterine fibroids that tend to go undiagnosed. So to hear that a mass majority of people who hadn’t even used the product would attempt to tear down a woman providing something very much needed to not just Black women but all women is truly sad. Shame on those so threatened by her very harmless message, and kudos to those who rallied behind Dixon and the brand as a whole.

Hit the flip to see all the people who are not with the sh-ts when it comes to the attack on The Honey Pot:

Honey Pot, a black woman owned natural hair care line that’s sold in Target, had a commercial where they said they want to empower black girls. Now white women are mad and have been leaving them a low rating. Please give them 5 stars https://t.co/FABhpr4ZkH — I’m 10 Years Older Than Mark (@eleven8) March 2, 2020

Racist white women when they saw The Honey Pot haircare brand was made to empower Black girls: pic.twitter.com/MQx62xiNLk — 🃏Pariss Athena⚔️ (@ParissAthena) March 2, 2020

I just looked at the honey pot reviews and my goodness. These people are mad and have no one to tell them. pic.twitter.com/SGlAjWzuLj — . (@momoXmojo) March 2, 2020

seeing Honey Pot being slandered for being “racist” towards whites women for their mission of empowering black women. absolutely ridiculous. y’all can stay mad while I/we stay fresh & balanced. thank you @thehoneypotcomp forever a consumer! 🐝✨ pic.twitter.com/ssMGNSLhGl — Tara, THG♡ (@TheHealthGworl) March 2, 2020

I watched that honey pot commercial over the weekend and was like that’s super dope. Good for her.

Some white women saw it & this was their reaction. Why? Self of steam in the gutter. Also racism pic.twitter.com/BaRmwpkfKR — Cool Breeze 🖤🥑 (@Maine_Char) March 2, 2020