Can Therapists Break Up With Their Clients?

By Tanay Hudson
Distressed young woman seeks help from therapist

Everyone that enrolls in psychotherapy is not ready to do the work. Many don’t realize that once the weekly session is over and you walk out of your therapist’s office, it is your responsibility as the client to continue to work on the goals or address the problems discussed during your session. The therapeutic relationship between the client and therapist is supposed to promote change; however, if there is no positive change then what happens to the relationship? Can the therapist end it? The answer is yes. Here’s a few valid reasons for therapists to decide to break up with their clients.

