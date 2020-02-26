“To Me You’re A Child”: Pastor Cal Is Helping Couples Whose Families Disapprove Of Their Relationship On New Series Bride & Prejudice

If you haven’t yet found yourself crashing under the weight of all of the love, marriage and dating reality shows on TV and streaming sites, make room for one more!

The folks behind Married at First Sight and Netflix’s hit Love Is Blind are premiering their newest dating reality show on Wednesday. Titled Bride & Prejudice, the show, which is a four-week social experiment, follows three couples whose family members and loved ones are disapproving of their relationships. With the help of Pastor Cal Roberson, minister, marriage coach and Married at First Sight expert, the couples are hoping to overcome the differences in race, age and even religion that seem to hold their loved ones back so that they can either marry or move on.

In an exclusive sneak peek of the show, we’re introduced to Kiandria and Kareem. Though seemingly very much in love, they’re getting pushback from family members, especially Kiandria’s mother, who finds her man to be “immature.” Her issues with him, including her questions of how suitable he is to help raise Kiandria’s 6-year-old son, have created a rift between mother and daughter. Nevertheless, Ms. Marvaline is determined to protect her child and in the four-week experiment, has no problem calling Kareem out over what she deems to be his inadequacies.

“I feel like Kiandria and Kareem are not a good match for each other. He says he’s a man, but you show different things to my daughter,” she said. “She’s the adult and you’re the child…it’s Kareem’s personality. He’s more like a mama’s boy.”

Kareem, however, would love to make peace with his future mother-in-law.

“It’s awkward. I don’t know why I feel awkward around her mom,” he said. “I want us to grow closer together.”

But Kiandria seems to be more annoyed by the jabs of her mom than her man.

“My mother would like the type of guy who had success and money. I think it’s dumb,” she said. “At the end of the day, it’s never been about my mama. It’s about Kareem.”

It’s clear mama Marvaline isn’t happy that her daughter and Kareem are happy. You’ll have to tune in to see if Pastor Cal can help bring this family together when Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love premieres after tonight’s new episode of Married at First Sight.

Get a sneak peek at what’s to come below: