Dwyane Wade Says Telling Gabrielle Union He Had A Child During Their Break Was ‘The Hardest Thing He’s Ever Had To Do’

In an upcoming documentary, D Wade: Life Unexpected, NBA Champion Dwyane Wade opens about one of the hardest things he said he has ever had to do: tell his now-wife Gabrielle Union that he had a child with someone else. Wade recalls that he fathered a child with Basketball Wives star Aja Metoyerin when he and his then-girlfriend Union were on a break. They had been together since 2008 and Wade’s son, six-year-old Xavier, was born in 2013. The former Miami Heat player said he was so stressed about breaking the news to her that he couldn’t eat or sleep.

“I had a child with someone else and I had to tell her,” the 38-year-old said according to ET. “Hardest thing I’ve ever had to do is man up and tell Gabrielle Union that I’ve had a child with somebody else. I couldn’t sleep. I wasn’t eating.”

In the doc, Wade said it hurt him to know that his truth was going to hurt Union. After their rough patch, their love still prevailed.

“When you hold something in that you know is going to come out and you have this information and you know it’s gonna f**k somebody’s life up, that you care about, that you love, if it don’t hurt you, then you’re not human… Me and Gab just went through something that you never want to go through and we still came out of it.”

The documentary also gives a look into the early days of their relationship, which started 12 years ago.

Wade and Union tied the knot in 2014 and now have a one-year-old daughter together, Kaavia. Wade has two children from his first marriage, 18-year-old Zaire and 12-year-old Zaya. He also has raised his nephew, 18-year-old Dahveon.

D Wade: Life Unexpected premieres February 23rd, 2020 on ESPN at 9:00 p.m Eastern Time. Take a look at the preview below.