America’s Next Top Model Alum Toccara Jones Just Did The Big Chop; Check Out Her Fierce ‘Fro

Former America’s Next Top Model contestant and TV personality Toccara Jones has a brand new look.

The 38-year beauty shared with her followers that she did the big chop, embracing her natural hair and a brand new chic TWA. She joins big names like Tia Mowry and Terri J. Vaughn, who recently cut their hair off to get a fresh start. She captioned the video, “A woman who cuts her hair…… is about to change her life.”

As you can see, whether she’s embracing her own hair or wearing some extensions, just about any style looks good on her.

Jones, who is also an actress and singer by the way, is no stranger to a transformation. She was introduced via ANTM as a plus-size model, but after doing the show, which she placed seventh in during the third cycle, she slimmed down quite a bit thanks to her experience on Celebrity Fit Club and the spinoff Celebrity Fit Club: Bootcamp. Afterward, she created a workout DVD called Toccara’s Fabulous Work-Out for Real Size Women.

“You want a workout you can accomplish and finish,” she told HipHollywood about the inspiration behind her delving into the fitness video lane after changing her own body. “You know how you start working out and you be all tired and huffing and puffing after five or 10 minutes? That’s sad! So I created a DVD where you can workout, be able to finish, and I think that’s what it’s all about. When you get a sense of accomplishment you want to keep doing it. That’s why I made the DVD and that’s what I do. I just work out and make goals that I can accomplish just step by step.”

She’s managed to maintain all of her hard work years later, and at the same time, keep a voluptuous figure.

“I gotta have my curves, they ain’t going nowhere!” she said.