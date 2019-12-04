Fantasia Barrino Opens Up About The Reason She Attempted Suicide: “I Think Everybody Feels Like I Tried To Harm Myself Over A Man”

Singer Fantasia Barrino has come along way since the dark days in 2010 that led up to her suicide attempt. At the time, fans speculated Barrino attempted suicide over the allegations that she was having an adulterous affair with her boyfriend Antwaun Cook.

But during a recent sit down interview with Good Morning America, the “Free Yourself” crooner said that her issues ran much deeper.

“I think everybody feels like I tried to harm myself over a man, but you know I’ve been in a lot of bad relationships,” Barrino said on “GMA.” “I think that had somewhat to do with it because it was so heavy, it was brand new information, I was already going through so much. But I think it was just six years of everything, of me holding all that stuff on the inside and not letting it out…I got very, very tired.”

Luckily, Barrino made it through–but she was so stressed coming out of unconsciousness that even her survival gave her fear.

“When I woke up, I figured out, ‘Oh god, this is going to be more drama,’” she told Robin Roberts. Her biggest worry was not her health, but it was for the press coverage.

“I know all these nurses they know me, they probably voted for me.”

Barrino also opened up about the incident on “The Real,” telling host Adrienne Bailon that it’s the one thing she regrets.

“When I tried to just get away from the world. Some would say ‘commit suicide.’ I didn’t think it was me trying to kill myself. I just wanted to be away from all the noise,” said Fantasia.

She continued, “If I could do that over, I would.”

Loni Love clarified, “You wouldn’t do it?”

Fantasia responded “Yes.”

It’s great that Fantasia is feeling loved and in greater spirits almost ten years later.