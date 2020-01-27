Google’s Black History Month Ad Has Everyone Either In Chills Or In Tears: “Damn, We’re Amazing”

It’s the most wonderful tiiiiiiime of the yeeeeeeeear. Sure, that little diddy is usually reserved for Christmas, but we can all agree it’s applicable to Black History Month, right?

We’re a few days away from the start of the annual observance and Google has gotten a head start on celebrations with their newest ad. In it, the search platform honors some of #TheMostSearched Black people and events.

“To find them, we used U.S.-based Google Trends Data to identify Black American achievements that were searched more than any others between January 1, 2004 – when U.S. Search Data first became available – and July 1, 2019,” Google’s YouTube page read. “Here’s to the history makers and all those they continue to inspire.”

The clip features everything from Beyoncé’s Coachella opening as the most searched performance, Maya Angelou as the most searched poet, Serena Williams as the most searched tennis player and more — all to the sounds of “Countdown.” How fitting.

There is an accompanying website where you can learn more about the individuals featured in the commercial, and gain knowledge about even more important historical figures and occurrences. In addition to that, Google announced that they would be handing over a hefty $3 million grant and volunteer support to help the NAACP with their Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics. It’s a program that enables Black high school students to share ideas, compete and showcase innovations in STEM, humanities, business and the arts.

“Growing up, I saw firsthand how the NAACP ACT-SO program inspired young Black talent to believe in and showcase their brilliance,” said Justin Steele, director of Google.org. “We know that 65% of students will work in careers that don’t even exist today, so programs like ACT-SO that are preparing, recognizing, and rewarding African American students are important to ensure that everyone has an equal opportunity to be innovators and culture makers.”

As for the clip, it first aired during Sunday night’s broadcast of the Grammy Awards, and people have been fawning over the display of highly sought out Black achievements online ever since. Fans have taken to Twitter to share their pride in the commercial, as well as their overall love of being Black.

As you will see below, it’s worth the hype.

Hit the flip to see all of the reactions to the commercial, from chills to tears, which came right on time after the weekend's sad news:

