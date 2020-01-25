Wendy Williams Is Ready To Be A Wife Again

Wendy Williams just finalized her divorce but she isn’t opposed to the idea of tying the knot again. During a sit down with Jimmy Fallon, the gossip queen alluded that she hopes wedding bells are ringing in her future.

“By the way, I’m a wife, not a girlfriend,” she said during her visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon . She then grabbed her ring finger and said “She’s lonely.”

The New Jersey native said the next time she takes that walk down the aisle things will be different. Not only will there be a prenuptial agreement but living together will not be an option.

“One paragraph, maybe two sentences: What’s yours is yours, what’s mine is mine,” she said about the agreement.

“I don’t wanna live with you,” she added as she spoke about her living arrangements with her future hubby. “You have your place, I have mine. This is a new thing.”

Williams said one thing her next spouse will have to be is financially independent.

“As long as he can pay his own bills, because those days are over,” she said.

Williams was married to her now ex-husband Kevin Hunter for 22 years and they share an adult son, Kevin Jr. Williams filed for divorce last April after he allegedly fathered a child with his longtime mistress of over 10 years, Sharina Hudson. In their divorce settlement, they decided that there would be no alimony and that Hunter would receive severance pay from Wendy, Inc. He will also remain a beneficiary on her million-dollar life insurance policy.

Williams later revealed that she knew about Hudson but she remained in the marriage for the sake of her son.

“It wasn’t fair to him,” Williams told Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM channel, Radio Andy, last year. “You know, I’m not going to grab his hand and flee the scene and move zip codes. You know, now he has to move high schools and stuff like that.”

