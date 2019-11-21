Lena Waithe Was First Woman Wife Alana Mayo Had Ever Been With: “Sexuality Is Fluid”

Before they met five years ago, Lena Waithe‘s wife, Alana Mayo, had never been in a relationship with another woman.

This tidbit of information came out while Waithe was speaking on Robin Crawford and Whitney Houston’s relationship during a visit this week to The Wendy Williams Show. Williams tried to say that had Houston been comfortable enough to come out, she would probably be married to her best friend now. Waithe, however, felt that it wasn’t a matter of Houston needing to come out or be labeled as one thing or another to live her truth, because sexuality is fluid. As in, you can be romantically attracted to a man at one time, and then a woman another. It’s all about your experiences and feelings at a certain time.

“I think sexuality is fluid. You can’t put it in a box,” she said. “I think what they shared was very beautiful, very intimate, very passionate, but also platonic.”

Williams then asked Waithe about her experience with sexual fluidity, and she noted that while she’d never been with a man before, her wife had never been with a woman before they fell in love and married.

“I believe in the Kinsey scale,” she said. “My wife had never been with a woman before me.”

Williams joked that Waithe “tore it down,” to which she just laughed, but didn’t deny.

All that being said though, when asked if she could have been with a man, whom she might be attracted to, she mentioned Pharrell Williams.

“Me and Pharrell? That’d be lit.”

Waithe and Mayo recently married on the low, tying the knot at the courthouse in San Francisco. Both working in entertainment, the couple met years ago at a “general meeting” in Los Angeles. They found they had a lot in common and hit it off soon after.

“We’re both from Chicago, funny enough, born in the same month, same year, but we just never crossed paths there,” she said. “But we just met at a general meeting. There was no nothing going on there at that point. I was very professional. We just kept bumping into each other and all that kind of stuff. One day, we went to have drinks and something just cliqued. It was different. We’ve been together ever since.”