It Seems Juju Is The Latest LHHNY Star To Fall Out With Yandy Smith: “You Love To Throw The Rock And Hide Your Hand”

It seems Yandy Smith and her Love and Hip Hop New York co-star Juju are at odds now, which might explain why since the 10th season has started, Juju has spent more time with Chrissy Lampkin and Kimbella Vanderhee than she has her old friend Yan.

This was seemingly confirmed by Yandy during a recent appearance on PeopleTV. When asked to say something nice and something spicy about each of her cast mates, The LHHNY alum, to no one’s surprise, said that Chrissy, despite being poised, could stop being so uptight and Kimbella, though she has “nice curls,” would sell her soul for a dollar. However, it was surprising what she had to say about Juju.

“I think Juju is very — I think she’s beautiful. I think that she is very calculated,” she said.

When the host asked if she was saying Juju was manipulative, she stuck with “calculated.”

“I think she’s calculated. We’ve had scenes and she’ll say certain things hurt her feelings,” she said. “Like saying, ‘You’re being secretive’ or ‘Why didn’t you tell me about that? I wanted to be there for you.’ Then it will be like a big three episode thing and I’m like, girl, you know that wasn’t a big deal. Girl, you know you want to laugh about that when we leave this show. So I’m like, alright, I’ll sit here and act like it bothers you for the next three episodes.”

Well, Juju didn’t appreciate Yandy’s sentiment. She responded on social media via TheLHHTea‘s Instagram page and called her out.

“You saying I was ‘secretive’ about my break up turned into 3 episodes because… My response was ‘same way you were secretive about having a whole televised wedding but wasn’t married,’ she wrote. “You love to throw the rock and hide your hand lol.. anyway, I agree with you all in these comments… I’m too busy & unproblematic for the drama .. I serve no purpose in the mix.”

Kimbella too jumped in the mix, piggybacking off of Juju’s comment.

“Sis she keep trying ni–as in interviews and won’t say sh-t to your face! Straight clown,” she wrote. “The world has been manipulated by her including myself so it’s unbelievable. But all her lies are coming out one by one. She’s literally talking about herself in these interviews cuz really she’s been selling her soul for a dollar for 7 seasons now!”

For the record, Yandy was the one who called Juju secretive for not opening up to her about her split from rapper Cam’ron a couple of seasons back. Juju went on to say that she felt it was hypocritical of Yandy to say all that considering she didn’t tell them that she hadn’t signed her official marriage paperwork after tying the knot (to avoid having to be financially responsible for Mendeecees’ legal responsibilities). It was actually Yandy who felt hurt and claimed Juju didn’t think her enough of a friend to tell her what was going on after the couple first split. So it is interesting that Yandy had that whole “secretive” thing backwards and threw shade at her former pal.

But you can hear for yourself what she said that got the ladies all riled up. She shared her thoughts on the entire cast below: