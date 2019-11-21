Juju Finds It “Sad” Ex Cam’ron Has Taken To Attacking Her On Social Media: “You Trying To Be On Some Bully Sh-t”

You publicly fall in love with someone who turns out to not be so great of a guy and the world never lets you live it down.

That seems to be the situation for businesswoman and reality TV personality Juliet “Juju” Castro, who is asked about her former fiancê, rapper Cam’ron, more often than she would like. It’s especially uncomfortable for Castro since he’s made it a hobby for some reason of trolling her on social media more than two years after their split.

She visited Philly’s Quincy Harris Morning Show recently, and the very first topic of a conversation that would touch on her work on TV and in real estate, was about her ex. She initially wasn’t here for it, particularly when she was addressed as his former girlfriend.

“I wasn’t a girlfriend. I was engaged and I don’t know who you’re talking about,” she said.

When asked, “So we don’t even talk about ol boy no more?” she shook her head.

“Listen man. No,” she said. “Uh uh.”

When the host continued to press her about her silence, she finally said her piece and dropped the mic.

“I’m a just keep it 100 with you. It’s been almost two and half, three years. I would have wished that it would have ended on a different note and all the random attacks wouldn’t be happening, but it is what it is,” she said. “That’s something that’s in the past, and I would rather keep it. I don’t have anything to say about him, good or bad at all.”

“It’s not anything I have to explain to you guys. You guys can see my glow up,” she added. “I’m out here, I’m getting money, I’m happy. I’m doing better than I was before and I don’t have to go there. I don’t have to say anything negative.”

The rapper has made less than flattering comments about his ex on social media in the years since their breakup, most recently saying in a freestyle that he would have taken her back if he hadn’t seen her hanging around her Love and Hip Hop New York co-star and friend Safaree Samuels. He also claimed that she does “clown sh-t.” However, Castro says she’s not interested in slinging mud with that man, and in fact, she said it’s sad that he’s taken to being something of a bully to her after a decade together.

“I was with this man 10 years. Of course, if I wanted to get on the same level and be petty [I could], but that’s out of my character and I’m not going to stoop down to anybody’s level,” she said. “That’s why I said I’d rather just not say anything about that man because it’s pointless. I find it sad actually when you come attacking me. I don’t bother nobody and I’m super unproblematic, so for you to keep coming is really like you trying to be on some bully sh-t because I’m not responding, but to each his own. God bless.”

Back in 2017, the beauty spoke about the couple’s split after the rapper told the public he broke up with her because “it just wasn’t fun anymore.” She said he actually grew distant over the span of their last year together and wasn’t fond of her changing for the better.

“I never knew that me going for my education, going for my degrees, working as hard as he’s working, was going to turn into ‘That’s not fun.’ He never told me that,” she said at the time on The Breakfast Club. “I heard it when the snippet came on Instagram. It was really hurtful. Like, yo, you’re going to let go of a friendship of 15 years because you said it’s not fun for you anymore? I’m sorry, I can’t be the 2009-2010 JuJu. We’re almost in a new century. Like, we’re almost in 2018. This thing called life is about elevating and growing. If that makes me not fun, I’m okay with that. I definitely am.”

5:30