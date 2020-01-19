Comme des Garçons Issues Apology For White Models Wearing Braided Wigs In Recent Fashion Show

Japanese brand Comme des Garçons is under fire for styling white models in braided lacefront wigs for their recent menswear fashion show for Paris Fashion Week. After receiving much backlash they have issued an apology.

“The inspiration for the headpieces for Comme des Garçons menswear FW’20 show was the look of an Egyptian prince,” read a statement released to Dazed. “It was never ever our intention to disrespect or hurt anyone – we deeply and sincerely apologise for any offense it has caused.”

The hairstylist, Julien d’Ys , also issued an apology via Instagram yesterday (Jan. 18).

“Dear all, My inspiration for the comme des garçons show was Egyptian prince: A Look i found truly beautiful and inspirational. A look that was an hommage. Never was it my intention to hurt or offend anyone , ever. If I did I deeply apologize.”

Comme des Garçons isn’t the first brand to use cultural appropriation or be culturally insensitive when trying to appeal to the public. Prada had to pull a $550 keychain from their Pradamalia collection after they were criticized for its design that looked that looked like blackface. Burberry was shamed after a model wore a hoodie with a noose during London Fashion Week last year.

“Though the design was inspired by the marine theme that ran throughout the collection, it was insensitive and we made a mistake,” Burberry chief executive officer Marco Gobetti said in a statement after the backlash.

H&M was bashed after they released an advertisement of a black child wearing a hoodie that read “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” back in 2018. After apologizing they hired a diversity leader to prevent future mishaps.

Comme des Garçons has been criticized for choosing not to feature black models in their fashion shows. They have only featured five black models in their fashion shows since the 1990s: Anna Cleveland, Beverly Peele, Verinica Webb, Naomi Campbell and Chrystèle Saint Louis.