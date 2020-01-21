10 Questions To Ask When Hiring A Caregiver For Your Child

1 of 10

of 10

Hiring a caregiver for your child is one of the most important decisions you will ever make. Your children are precious and it’s important that you leave them in the care of a loving and highly qualified professional who will honor your wishes and make the physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing of your children her number one priority when they are under her watch. But how does one go about finding the right nanny? While no one will ever be perfect because that’s just not realistic, you can find someone who is an ideal fit for your family by asking these ten questions during the interview. What would a daily routine look like when working with an infant or toddler? Since your child will likely be spending a substantial amount of time with their hired caregiver, it’s important to know how they will be spending their days. The first five years of a child’s life are when the foundational building blocks for education are established. It’s important that your child is spending their time with someone who will not only take care of their physical needs but also engage them intellectually.

Tell me about a time you’ve encountered an emergency when caring for a child and how you dealt with it Life happens and emergencies occur without warning, which is why they’re called emergencies. You’ll want a caregiver who thinks fast and is quick on her feet. In the event of a medical emergency, seconds lost can mean the difference between life and death.

How do you respond to feedback? Every family is different and every child is different. Just because someone has years of experience doesn’t mean that they know how your family operates or what’s best for your child. Your feedback will be important, so it’s important to hire someone who knows how to receive it and implement it accordingly.

How do you handle a crying baby/toddler/child? Babies cry; its how they communicate. Sometimes it’s evident what the issue is, other times, caregivers are left perplexed. It’s important to know how your prospective nanny will handle those inevitable moments when your little one turns up the waterworks.

Are you willing to undergo a background check? Deciding to leave your child in the care of someone you just met is a big deal, so you’ll want to be sure to do your research and conduct a thorough check into the person that you’re hiring. If your prospective hire appears reluctant or refuses to undergo a check, it’s a red flag and you should consider other caregivers.

Do you consent to being on nanny cam? Nanny cam without consent is currently legal in 50 states; however, if you’re going to be using nanny cam, the courteous thing to do would be to ask a caregiver if they’re okay with being on camera. To cut back on awkwardness, it’s best to ask before you’ve made the decision to hire.

Are you trained in CPR and first aid? While most families don’t require that their nannies be CPR certified, it’s a definite bonus when a caregiver brings those credentials to the table.

What led you to become a nanny? While people enter the childcare industry for a variety of reasons, it’s important to avoid caregivers who were forced into the childcare industry due to life circumstances and harbor negative feelings about it. Nannying by no means has to be your caregiver’s dream job, nor does it have to be her final destination; however, you don’t want to hire someone who hates their job.

What are the best and worst parts of the job? Finding out what your potential caregiver likes and dislikes about the job will be helpful in understanding whether or not she’s a good fit for your family’s specific needs.