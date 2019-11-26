Tia Mowry Opens Up About Losing 60lbs And Overcoming Postpartum Depression: “Everybody Has A Different Journey”

Tia Mowry opened up about how she attained a 60lb weight loss after pregnancy.

The actress gave birth to her second child, Cairo Tiahna Hardrict, last May and has been working to lose the weight and regain her sense of self since.

The 41-year-old released a YouTube video sharing her story, telling women that it’s okay to take their time to recover after giving birth.

In a series of vulnerable videos, the mom-of-two shows the ebbs and flows of her workout journey.

“Everybody has a different journey. I just want people to understand that they don’t have to have that snapback body two months after having a baby. I feel like we live in a society that pushes that. That’s why one of the main reasons I want to show myself in a vulnerable place,” she explained.

Last month, Tia shared a progress post to her Instagram, showing her followers the tremendous strides she made in 17 months.

“Checking in. #17months post pregnant. I did it my way and in my time,” she said. “Many women feel the need to #snapback right away after they deliver. That was never the goal for me. I was called #fat during my #pregnancy and I was called #fat after my #pregnancy. Why do we do this to each other? Instead of #love one another other? I will never understand that. I intentionally documented my journey and became vulnerable to show #women that it’s okay to go at your own pace, it is okay to love yourself no matter where you are in your journey. Do not fold to societal pressures. After hard work with just diet and exercise, today I’m closer to my goal. Do I have loose skin and stretch marks? YES. Guess what?? I LOVE all me and I want you to love all of you too.”